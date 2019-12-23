LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Strong Initiative invites concerned residents to its first community forum to be held on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Clinton Inn in Laurinburg.

The LSI is a collaborative effort on the part of our business, corporate, faith based, governmental and educational partners to make Laurinburg a better place to live, work and raise our families. The theme of the forum is “Working Together for a Better and Stronger Laurinburg.”

“We started up again about two years ago because of our love for Laurinburg and how dismal the news around the city has been,” said LSI committee member Kenneth A. Simmons. “We believe Laurinburg can be better and we want to partner with city officials and see if we can help turn it around.”

Invited guest speakers include representatives from:

— Several departments of the city of Laurinburg

— Scotland County Board of Commissioners

– Scotland County Schools District

— Scotland County Branch of the NAACP

— Scotland County Economic Development Department

— Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce

The forum is an opportunity hear from both our elected and public officials as well as other leaders of our community who represent us. If you are concerned about such issues as: affordable housing, planning and community development, crime, jobs, education, business expansion/retention and the overall quality of life in Laurinburg, then this worthwhile forum is for you.

“This isn’t just about one person it’s about the entire town,” said LSI committee member Beverly Hogue Simmons. “The city I remember thrived and people should be concerned now on their fellow residents quality of life … everyone should be a part of making a better Laurinburg.”

A reception will follow the forum from 6 to 10 p.m.

Confirm your attendance by contacting Simmons at 704-549-8273 or via email at [email protected]