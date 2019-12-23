Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stolen $300 along with ransacking the home.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tarboro Street reported to the police department on Friday that she had accidental left her wallet on the gas pump at City Express and when she came back it was gone. The wallet contained $36 cash and a debit card.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michelle Kimberly Daneck, 48, of North Caledonia Road was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest out of Nash County, resist delay and obstruct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $490 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marty Bryan, 41, of Statesville was arrested Friday for a failure to appear and driving while impaired. He was given a $4,500 bond for the failure to appear and additional $1,000 bond for the DWI.

LAURINBURG —Dwayne Townsend, 20, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and injury to real property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Moore, 23, of Charlotte Street was arrested Sunday for a failure to appear out of Duplin County, a failure to appear out of Sampson County, a failure to appear out of Robeson County and an assault on a female warrant from Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

