Census Bureau looking for 2020 workers

With the dawn of a new decade comes the next effort to count every American for the newest census — and the US Census Bureau is moving full steam ahead with recruiting people for 2020 Census jobs, including in Scotland County.

“Our hiring is starting to ramping up as we hire thousands of people across the country,” said Lindy Studds, media specialist with the Atlanta Region of the U.S. Census Bureau. “Census taker positions provide the perfect opportunity for students, retirees and part-time or seasonal workers to earn some extra income while helping their community.”

Studds added that the pay varies from $13.50 to $22 per hour, depending on where the candidate lives.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how public funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more.

“As a census taker, you’ll know that you’re earning competitive wages and serving your community in a way.”

Jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

Candidates must complete an online job application. The application includes assessment questions about your education, work, and other experience.

Here’s the information you’ll need to provide to get started:

— Social Security number

— Home address (physical location and mailing address)

— Email address and phone number

— Date and place of birth

If you do not provide the required information, your application will not be considered. If you’re a veteran who would like to claim veterans’ preference, you will need supporting documentation.

To start the application p[rocess, go online to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/how-to-apply.html?

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

