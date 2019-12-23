Service Thread employeesbring cheer to Scottish Pines

LAURINBURG — Each year, Service Thread employees have made a tradition of giving back to the community, especially during the holidays.

The Christmas Committee, which plans its annual company Christmas party, decided to make a tradition of giving to different groups that need assistance in the community. Over the years, the employees have collected money to give coats, gloves, toboggans and toys to children in need, purchased food for Project In as Much and provided blankets to the residents of Scottish Pines nursing home.

This year, the employees decided to donate socks to the residents of Scottish Pines.

After a month of gathering donations from fellow employees, enough was collected to purchase more than 150 bundles of socks. These were distributed by Service Thread’s employees to the residents of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Laurinburg.

More than 120 residents at the facility were happy to receive the socks, which were wrapped with ribbon and a candy cane, as well as receiving holiday cheers from the Service Thread employees.

A special thanks to Scottish Pines’ Tanya Currin and to Service Thread employees who helped distribute the socks. Those employees included Prentis Campbell, Nina McLaurin, Willie Bethea, William Barnwell, Natasha Platt, Philippa Braddy and Jennifer McNeill.

