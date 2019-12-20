Two charged following vehicle pursuit

ROWLAND — Two Scotland County men were arrested on Thursday following a vehicle pursuit and face mulitiple charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cornelius Davis, 30, of Laurinburg, is charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, two counts of trafficking heroin and violating probation. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

William Fields, 30, of Gibson, is charged with possession of stolen goods and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valuing more that $2,000 but less than $10,000. He is jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle pursuit began in Dillon County, South Carolina, when the vehicle fled Dillon deputies who were conducting a vehicle stop. Fields was arrested when the chase ended in the area of Kitchen Street Road and N.C. 130 West near Rowland, and Davis was arrested soon afterward following a foot pursuit.

The investigation led to the seizure of a firearm, heroin and equipment that had been fraudulently obtained from Home Depot in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

