Larceny

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that two females came into the store and stole a $25 kid’s basketball hoop.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Terence Stanback, 26, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Terry Gay, 38, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —DeAngelo Terry, 35, of Ashley Drive was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespassing. He was given a $15,000 bond.

