Scotland Re-entry Council to stand on its own

LAURINBURG — Two years ago, Christopher Mitchell brought the idea of a county re-entry program to the City Council, and now the council is its own entity rather than being part of a several-county council.

The program is designed to reach out to those being released from prison and tries to help them re-establish their life. They do this work in the hope of reducing crime and recidivism – or re-offending, according to Mitchell, chairman of the Scotland County Reentry Council.

“When we came here two years ago, we had one thing in mind … re-entry being accepted by the community,” Mitchell said. “I found wonderful people here, people who were saying hey we have places to eat, places to sleep, things that will help our families, friends, everyone.”

He told the board originally the council was under Robeson County as part of a tri-county effort, which meant Robeson County held the money and decided what was going to happen.

“That wasn’t working for the people on the ground,” Mitchell said. “The people on the ground weren’t getting fed they weren’t getting the housing … long story short, the Department of Public Safety did an evaluation of the program and they saw Laurinburg, Scotland County, Hoke County and Robeson County could stand alone if given the opportunity.”

He thanked the elected officials for stepping up to the plate to help with the cause to allow for the county to stand alone. The council applied for a grant through DPS and the Scotland County Reentry Council was awarded $150,000 to stand on its own.

“We’re excited to have the grant, Scotland County is excited to have the grant,” said Scotland County DSS Director April Snead. “There’s already been a reentry council here, there’s already been a reentry program but not being part of that tri-county we can make it our own and build it and use the funding the ways we need to use the funding on the people who are coming back to Scotland County.”

Snead added that there will be community education on what the grant can and can’t do. The grant is for two years and will hopefully continue to keep it within the local government of Scotland County.

“People are coming home and calling Scotland home that means they’re going to be productive citizens,” Mitchell said. “That means this place is going to be a whole lot safe than it was yesterday.”

