McCrory won’t run for NC governor; will consider Senate bid

RALEIGH (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Thursday that he won’t try to recapture his old office in 2020, but will continue to consider a U.S. Senate bid in 2022.

The Republican revealed his decision on his morning radio program in Charlotte, where he served as mayor for a record 14 years.

McCrory had said at the start of 2019 that he would spend the year examining whether to run for governor in 2020, and also would take a look at the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Burr has said his current term would be his last. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro has already expressed interest in running to succeed Burr.

“Maybe it’s time for someone from outside of Washington to come be a problem solver inside Washington,” McCrory said on WBT. “Because of (Burr’s) retirement, I’m going to seriously consider running for that office in 2022.” He revealed no timetable for a decision.