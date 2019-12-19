Celebrating a long history

MAXTON — It took some time, but St. George United Methodist Church in Maxton was able to celebrate its 170th anniversary on Sunday.

“It took us a while to figure it out, but with the help of the historical society, we finally got there,” said The Rev. Gypsie M. Murdaugh, pastor of the church for the past four years. “It wasn’t the best of record-keeping back then, but we now know the church began in 1850.”

With 170 years under its belt, St. George UMC is thought to be the oldest continuously active black congregation in the region. According to Rev. Murdaugh, the church went through a restoration process in October 2012, primarily for foundation work.

Sunday’s event began with an inspiring worship service led by Rev. Murdaugh — who is the church’s only remaining living pastor — along with Liturgist Bro. Ervin Graham and other dedicated church leaders. Afterwards, a birthday celebration followed, which included music, anecdotes, reflections, memorials and proclamations.

A Capital Citation commemorating the occasion was presented to Rev. Murdaugh by North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Rev. Murdaugh said the real strength and the reason for its long history is its congregation.

“It’s proven to be a beacon of hope and light in the Maxton Community,” she said. “There is a good core of local leaders with strong connections to the community — along with quite a few young people coming along.”

Among notable persons in attendance Sunday, along with Secretary Marshall, were the former mayor of Maxton Lillie McKoy, Robeson County District Court Judge Vanessa Burton, and Scotland County Clerk of Court Phil McRae.

The event culminated with a lunch filled with fellowship.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ChurchJUMP.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ChurchMAIN.jpg

St. George United Methodist Church began in 1850