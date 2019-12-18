Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their residence sometime between October and mid-December and stole a 9mm handgun valued at $235.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had stolen $200 along with a wallet and his driver’s license, motorcycle permit and work ID.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bronco Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone stole his Ruger handgun valued at $350.

MAXTON — A resident of Skyway Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stole $260.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hampton Court reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had stolen their identity.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Timmon Dudley, 22, of Hickory Street was arrested Tuesday for second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was given a $5,000 bond.

