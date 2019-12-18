Delicious pasta bake warms up a cold day

The other day I was scanning through Pinterest and found this “healthy tomato chicken bake,” which sounded delicious. But I decided because I wanted carbs, what would happen if I added pasta? Thus this chicken pasta bake was born.

I was originally planning on using my baking dish, but as I had literally just made (and failed) at another baked-style dish it was still in the dishwasher. So I decided to use my cast iron skillet instead and decided since I was using the skillet why not cook the chicken for a few minutes on the cast iron to give it a nice golden color.

Not this recipe gave me four servings, so I ended up eating for lunch three days in a row and I will say if you got the cheese to melt again it tastes just as it did when you first made it.

I also added probably more cheese than a normal person was because I love cheese so not only did I top the recipe with cheese but I also mixed the cheese in with the chicken, pasta and sauce as well. Let me tell you it was cheesy and delicious, so if you’re not wanting that much cheese, I’d suggest just going ahead and skipping the mixing in part.

***

Ingredients …

4 pieces of chicken tenderloin, cut into cubes

3 Roma tomatoes, cut to preference

8 oz. of tomato sauce

3 cups of pasta

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 cups of mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon of olive oil

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees and boil water. Once water is boiling cook pasta with a bit of salt. While pasta is cooking heat your cast iron skillet on medium-high heat and add olive oil, one tablespoon of garlic and chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Once chicken has slight brown color, add tomatoes and put in the oven for 5-10 minutes or until chicken is completely cooked. When pasta is done mix in lemon juice to keep from sticking and add flavor.

Add cooked pasta, tomato sauce, 1 cup of cheese and the remainder of garlic to the skillet mixing together thoroughly. Top with the remainder of the cheese and put back in the over for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is completely melted.

