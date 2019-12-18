EDC offers scholarship for RichmondCC program

LAURINBURG — Local residents who are looking to earn industry recognized credentials from Richmond Community College now have the opportunity for a scholarship.

Mark Ward, director of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, pledged scholarships for the first 10 Scotland County students to sign up for the new industrial mechanics program.

“With a minimum number of eight needed to start the class in January, SCEDC has committed to pay the fee for the 1st 10 individuals who sign up for this certification,” Ward said. “We wouldn’t want a company or individual to miss this opportunity and believe a $1,800 investment will pay significant dividends in the future.

“This is just another opportunity for SCEDC to invest in our citizens, industries and community,” he added.

The program is designed for students to earn industry-recognized credentials and stackable certifications, enabling them to be competitive for currently open positions and prepared for growth in their careers. Topics offered include motor controls, hydraulics and pneumatics, programmable logic controllers, mechanical training systems and resume writing.

In the area, industrial mechanic/maintenance is one of the most needed positions within all industries and the average starting wages range from $16 to $24 per hour.

The program will run from Jan. 7 to May 15, 2020, at the Morgan Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and every other Friday 9 a.m. to noon with a one-hour lunch break. The cost of enrollment is $180.

The SCEDC scholarship will pay the $180 enrollment fee for the first 10 individuals who sign up for the program if they are residents or work for a company in Scotland County.

“SCEDC is committed to assisting our industries recruit, train and hire an educated workforce,” Ward said. “This is an opportunity we can invest in both RCC and our citizens.”

To register, contact Angineek Gillenwater 910-410-1848 or email [email protected]

