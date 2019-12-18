City receives grant to relocate firestation

Nichols Nichols

LAURINBURG — The end decision on what to do about the North Side Fire Station could be getting closer after Tuesday night’s meeting.

City Manager Charles Nichols told the City Council during its monthly meeting the city has received a $1 million grant from GoldenLEAF to relocate and build a new station. In October the GoldenLEAF Board of Directors voted to give the city a $250,000 grant to put toward either fixing the current building or toward relocation.

“With that and what we’ve been approved for ($111,000) through FEMA … we have $1.36 million basically of non-governmental funds to go towards relocation,” Nichols said. “We wanted to bring that to council to get a feel on the direction of that — we really haven’t spent a lot of time looking at other locations until we got council’s guidance.”

Nichols added the city did meet with a construction company and the estimated price for a new. 10-door station with larger training rooms and living quarters is $1.55 million. The current facility is a six-door location and the request for a larger facility comes since the purchase of the ladder truck, which takes up more room, leaving vehicles outside the facility.

Councilmember Don Rainer asked Nichols what the cost to repair the current facility would be to allow it to be in use again. He was told the estimated cost was $377,000.

“I want to hear the end number and what the impact is going to be on the citizens,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans. “Can we build this fire station without impacting our citizens?”

Nichols told the council that fire insurance would not be affected if the fire station stayed in a centralized location, and no tax dollars would have to be spent if the council did not want that. He also added the land could be donated to the city rather than the city buying it.

“If we come back and have $1.6 million available, then we can draft something towards an architect and construction crew that we have this amount of money and we don’t want to spend a dollar over,” Nichols said. “We just threw a number out —, if the direction is that no tax dollars are spent we can work that out.”

The council was in agreement to have more information on the costs and location of relocating the fire station brought back to the January meeting.

In other business:

— The city received its annual audit report with no negative findings. There were some decreases over the four funds, but the decreases come after numerous capital projects being done. But overall the city was in good shape.

— The council recognized Senior Accounting Technician Mary H. McNeill as she retires at the end of the month after more than two decades with the city.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

GoldenLEAF grant can be usedfor relocating North Side station