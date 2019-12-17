Angel Tree deadline just hours away

LAURINBURG — There are only hours left to give a Christmas gift to someone in need in the community.

The Scotland County Memorial Library has 10 out of its 22 tags left on its Angel Tree, which have items someone in the community is asking for, for Christmas.

“I remember seeing Angel Trees in the community when I was younger, but I’ve noticed that in the past few years there haven’t been any of them,” said Youth Librarian Jenna Knight. “It was one of the things I wanted to bring back when I started here.”

The tags have the gender, age and what that person wants for Christmas and there are still four children’s tags left up on the tree. Those who are interested in participating in giving someone in the community a Christmas gift can come to the library and get a tag. Once the item is bought it is asked that they bring the item and the tag back to the library.

The items will go to Church Community Services and the gifts will be given back to the members of the community who requested it.

“I don’t think people in the community realize how much of a need there is here,” Knight said. “Your item could be going to a neighbor or classmate so you’re helping someone in your own community.”

The items are requested to be dropped off at the library on Thursday in order to be taken to Church Community Services.

