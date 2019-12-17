Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Monday that he had rented two jumping jack compactors from the Home Depot in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and they were stolen from outside his residence.

LAURINBURG — The owner of Cricket Wireless reported to the police department on Monday that they believed a manager had stolen around $4,000 from the business.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a man wearing dark clothes and a mask came into the store with a firearm demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and left going towards Atkinson Street.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen his debit card and made several transactions in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Monday that he had paid someone $2,800 in November to put in new heating and air condition to a rental house on Hasty Road but had not done any work yet.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman reported to the police department on Monday that while at a traffic light at 401 and Ford Drive a woman in a white jeep pointed a small handgun at her.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating arson to a vehicle on Hood Street that occurred Monday. The 2005 GMC Yukon suffered $1,000 damage as someone poured sugar into the gas tank and set the gas cap on fire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Gregory Taylor, 56, of Victoria Circle was arrested Monday for driving while impaired. He was given a $3,000 bond.

