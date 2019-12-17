No feathers allowed at graduation

Obeda Obeda

LAURINBURG — This past May, students within the Lumbee Tribe from Scotland High School came to the Board of Education requesting to wear Eagle feathers on their caps during graduation. But ultimately, the board decided not to allow the feathers for the official ceremony — and this year they will also not be allowed.

On Monday, the board met as a committee and heard from Scotland High School Principal Larry Obeda that, after talking with students, they have decided on different alternatives to wearing the feather during the graduation ceremony.

The students who have been presented with Eagle feathers can wear them during the Senior Walk to the elementary schools, the Baccalaureate Service and an Eagle feather presentation will be held at the high school.

“We’d have students who would be awarded their Eagle feather and could invite people to come,” Obeda said. “You would have Native American song and dance to start the presentation and then we would have someone come up and present the history and significance of the Eagle feather.”

Obeda then explained that the students would be presented with the Eagle feather similar to how the NFL inducts someone into the Hall of Fame, with someone presented on why the student is receiving the feather.

“From the student’s perspective, they felt the Eagle feather was extremely significant and wearing it at graduation would be an honor,” Obeda said. “But the piece that was missing was, unless you educate everyone in the audience, everybody outside sitting in that audience would not understand the significance of that Eagle feather.”

The idea behind the presentation would be educating those in attendance about the struggles Native Americans face and, while the school would be providing the location, the students would be the ones presenting it.

Board members also asked about people of other backgrounds and cultures and what was being done to make sure they do not feel left out. Obeda added that there will be other events to bring more education about different cultures as well.

“We want to bring culture from everybody to Scotland High School,” Obeda said. “Not just Native Americans, not just African-Americans, because we have students who are Arabic, we have Hispanics, we have students from all different backgrounds … the whole process is about educating about the different types of cultures within our schools.”

Board Member Carolyn Banks asked if there could be a multi-cultural event or week to educate students on the various different cultures and to raise awareness. Board Member Darrel “BJ” Gibson added that, instead of having the Eagle feather presentation be just for those receiving Eagle feathers, but to make it a multi-cultural thing and have other students who are presented things from their cultures as well.

There was no official decision made on the discussion.

The next Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building.

