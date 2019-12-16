County’s tax administrator retires

LAURINBURG — On Friday, Scotland County employees celebrated one long-time employee as she retired.

After 16-years working for the Scotland County government, Tax Administrator Mary Helen Norton celebrated her retirement with co-workers and family.

Norton told WLNC that in her 30-plus years of being a public servant, she’s enjoyed being able to work with people and help them and she’s thankful to have worked with the county commissioners.

“Sometimes I couldn’t help them in ways they were happy about but I did enjoy trying to help people in any way I could,” Norton said. “The commissioners have always been good and they have always I feel like cared about Scotland County. They get a bad rap sometimes, but we couldn’t ask for better.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson told WLNC that he has enjoyed working with Norton and has worked with her for years at both the county and the city.

“One thing about it is even though the tax administrator has a difficult job and is never one to get too many compliments she’s always one who’s been interested in making sure she treats people fairly,” Patterson said. “She always goes off to find the story behind the issue and making sure people can get everything that they’re expected to get and receive, as well as treated with whatever kindness she can give.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Kevin-Patterson.jpg

Mary Helen Norton served for 16 years in the position