School in line for $132K of state funding

ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School is in line to receive $132,000 in state money.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools has approved the Innovative School District’s application for funding under the 2019 fiscal year N.C. School Safety Grant Program. The money will go toward school safety equipment, $19,047, and students-in-crisis services, $113,274, at Southside-Ashpole, the only school in the Innovative School District.

Achievement for All Children — the nonprofit that operates Southside-Ashpole — supported the ISD in its completion of the grant application.

“We look forward to utilizing these funds to better serve our students and staff,” said Kenneth L. Bowen, the school director at Southside-Ashpole. “The school safety equipment funds will be used for a long-awaited transparent security wall in the entrance lobby of the school, repairs to the perimeter fence around the school property and a digital safety and response platform that will connect staff and send alerts to computers and mobile devices as necessary.

“The funds for students-in-crisis services will be used for a school nurse and a behavior specialist to help with the physical, mental, emotional, and social health needs of students and provide support as they grow and achieve.”

James Ellerbe, ISD superintendent, said the grant will only further the growth happening at the school.

“There are a lot of great things going on at Southside-Ashpole this school year,” he said. “Students are learning and growing, and the family and community engagement has been outstanding thanks to Achievement for All Children and Dr. Bowen’s leadership, along with the great people of Rowland. These new funds are going to only enhance the many positive things already going on at the school.”

Achievement for All Children President Tricia Cotham said she is “thrilled to get this new funding. It will help to build on our safe and nurturing environment at the school and provide added supports to the students in our quest to improve growth and achievement.”

