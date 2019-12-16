Event raises $16K for RCC Foundation

PEMBROKE — The Julian T. Pierce Memorial Scholarship Initiative Committee recently presented a $16,000 contribution to Robeson Community College.

The check presentation took place at North Carolina Legal Aid, a law office in Pembroke where Pierce was the founding director.

The scholarship was established at Robeson Community College in 2013 through a collaborative effort between the college, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, North Carolina Central University and North Carolina Legal Aid.

Pierce was an attorney and civil rights activist in Robeson County. As a lawyer and through his civic involvement, Pierce fought for education, equality and justice for all people. In 1978, he became the first director of Lumbee River Legal Services, known today as N.C. Legal Aid. In 1988, Pierce was murdered while running for election to Superior Court. If elected, he would have been the first American Indian to hold the position of Superior Court judge in North Carolina.

The Julian T. Pierce Memorial Initiative has been formed to ensure that Julian’s life and contributions are remembered, recognized, honored, and celebrated.

For information, call Rebekah Lowry, director of Foundation and Development at RCC, at 910-272-3235 or email [email protected]

