Head-on collision kills Parkton woman

LUMBERTON — A Parkton woman was killed and another person seriously injured on Friday in a head-on collision that occurred on U.S. 301, just outside of Lumberton.

According to a report by Trooper D.B. Strickland of the state Highway Patrol, Betty Ann Wright, 56, 22728 U.S. 301, Parkton, died in the accident, which occurred at 6:54 p.m., and Tanisha Shanetta Moody, 29, of 39 Patsy Drive, Lumberton, suffered serious injuries.

Strickland’s report said Wright was driving a 2019 Ford passenger car north on U.S. 301 when it drifted left of center and struck a 2008 Dodge passenger car being driven by Moody head-on. Moody was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Strickland’s report did not indicate what caused Wright’s vehicle to cross the center line to the left.

Wright and Moody were both properly restrained. Both vehicles were destroyed.

The accident occurred a few hundred yards from the Lumberton city limits.