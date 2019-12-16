NAACP to hold annual Christmas giveaway

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County NAACP will be bringing the Christmas cheer to Laurinburg for the 11th year in a row on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon the local organization will host its annual Winter Wonderland giveaway at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School. Children and parents will enjoy entertainment and food along with toys and books.

“We’ll have a drawing for a couple of bikes this year,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce.

The Robeson-Scotland Branch of the National Association of University Women is also donating between 300 and 500 books to be given away. The books are part of the Inasmuch Reading program the organization works on.

“We want all kids to learn how to read and then share it with their grandparents and parents,” said Mazie Gibson of the NAUW. “We want kids to realize even though their grandparents or aunts or uncles cannot read they can instill in them the opportunity to read and go back and read to them.”

Pierce added that he’s very grateful for the organization bringing books for the children. since they really do enjoy getting the books.

“It’s open to all the children in the community,” Pierce said. “We do the Back to School Stay in School and this is the Christmas Wonderland that adds to all the other Christmas celebrations we’ve been having in Scotland County so far with ‘Tis the Season and gives us an opportunity to celebrate with the children in the community.”

Pierce added that he is appreciative of all the sponsors for the event because it wouldn’t happen without them. Santa will also be making an appearance at the event as well.

“I think it’s going to be a great day,” Pierce said. “Our two events are really geared to youth … we’re trying to bring magic back to the Christmas season and this is our way of doing it. The floor will be littered with gifts and when the children see the toys on the floor it’s just magic.”

Set for I. Ellis Johnson on Saturday