Chamber seeks community awards nominations

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for two annual, prestigious awards recognizing volunteer leaders from Scotland County.

The Dormagen/McLean Community Youth Service Award and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award will be presented at the Chamber’s 81st ​​annual Awards Dinner and Membership Meeting on Jan. 23, 2020, at the Highlands.

The Dormagen/McLean Award, established in 2000 in memory of Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen, will be presented to a deserving Scotland County student or recent graduate who exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership and growth among his or her peers. Eligible nominees must be residents of Scotland County and be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of Dec. 31.

Additionally, nominees must have completed more than 60 hours of verifiable community or church service over the year and must not have any criminal record violations. While academic achievement will be considered secondary to community service, nominees must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to be eligible for the award.

Established in 1988, the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award is named for Wade Dunbar and Mary McCoy. This award goes to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero” — a citizen who contributes to the community by giving his or her time and energy freely and unselfishly. Nominees must live in Scotland County and should have considerable community service experience.

Letters of nomination should highlight the nominee’s accomplishments and reasons for receiving the awards and should be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce at 606 S. Atkinson st. ,Laurinburg, NC 28352 no later than Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Winners will be invited to the dinner and receive a plaque of recognition.

The dinner and celebration are Thursday, Jan. 23, and will feature dinner, dessert, guest speaker Steve Gilliland and the awards presentation.

For information, call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or e-mail [email protected]