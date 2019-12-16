Break-in

LAURINBURG — The bookstore at St. Andrews University reported to police on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the store and stole $500 of clothing.

LAURINBURG —Police responded to the old Covington Street School on Saturday after an alarm was tripped. Officers spoke to a juvinile who said he entered the building through an unlocked side door. Nothing was damaged in the building.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Caledonia Road on Saturday in response to a shooting. A 28-year-old Laurinburg man told officers that a blue Mercades drove by with four unknown black males and began shooting at him, striking him in the leg.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — William Brisson, 46, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday for possession of drug parapherila, simple possession of marijuana, possesssion of cocaine, possession of schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Samuel Owens Jr., 42, of St. Pauls was arrested Saturday for possession of firearm by a felon, possession of schuedle III controlled substance and possession of schedule IV controlled substance. He was given an $80,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Steven Scott, 51, of Dillon Drive was arrested Saturday for possession of schedule I controlled stubatance and possession of drug parapherila.

LAURINBURG —Joseph Byrd, 34, of Covington Way was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Anthony Chavis, 30, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Sunday for carrying a concealed firearm. He was given a $1,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_annacrime-6.jpg