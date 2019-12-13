Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown person had entered their residence and stole an assortment of jewelry and a flashlight totaling $3,465 along with $125 in cash.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — The Citco on 401 South reported to the police department on Thursday that an Indian male wearing a stripped shirt came into the business and demanded product. The man left with when the clerk refused getting into a green pickup and traveling east on Hasty Road.

LAURINBURG — The Family Dollar reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and black pants came into the store pulled out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing on foot around Tara Village.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Quick Town Road in Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had gained her financial card information after she used an ATM on South Main Street. There was $170 taken from her account.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had hacked into an employees email account and attempted to have their direct deposit changed.

LAURINBURG — Ned’s Pawn Shop reported to the police department on Thursday that a male came into the store to cash a check but after it was cashed the bank informed the business that it was an invalid check.

