New council to be sworn in

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s newly elected mayor and District 1 council member will be sworn into office on Tuesday afternoon.

Judge B. Craig Ellis will be swearing in the three newly elected council at noon in the council chambers in City Hall.

Jim Willis will be sworn in as Laurinburg’s new mayor, Don Rainer as the new District 1 council member and re-elected District 2 Council Member Mary Jo Adams.

After the swearing in the council will also vote on a new mayor pro tem, the position that Adams has held for the past several years.

Also on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Willis and Rainer will take their seats for their first city council meeting with will include the 2018-19 audit report.

Along with the audit report there will also be a delegation on the Scotland Re-entry Council and an update of the North Fire Station.

