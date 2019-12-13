St. Andrews president announces retirement

Baldasare Baldasare

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews President Paul Baldasare announced on Friday that he plans to retire at the end of this academic year on May 31, 2020.

Baldasare is the first alumnus and the longest-serving president of St. Andrews. He began his tenure as president in December 2006, prior to which time he served for nine years as the vice-president for Institutional Advancement. He graduated from St. Andrews in 1977 and received his law degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law School in 1981.

During Baldasare’s presidency, St. Andrews:

— Completed a multi-year Share the Vision Capital Campaign that raised more than $36 million for scholarships, capital improvements, endowment funds and operating support

— Added its first Master’s level degree in Business Administration

— Strengthened its academic program offerings with the addition of a dozen new majors and areas of concentration, notably in education, health care services and other pre-professional programs

— Launched a successful and growing on-line program for adult learners

— Added seven new sports teams to its athletic program

— Strengthened its relationship with the Presbyterian Church (USA)

— Hired 10 new faculty members this year alone to support its expanding academic programs of study

As president, Baldasare has served on the boards of directors of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) and the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities (APCU). Prior to returning to work at St. Andrews, Baldasare worked for UNC-Chapel Hill as Associate Legal Counsel and before that as managing partner in the law firm of Fowler & Baldasare.

The Board of Trustees will begin a search process early in the new year to find Baldasare’s replacement.

