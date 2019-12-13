Kiwanis make contribution

Photo courtesy of Philip McRae

Thursday evening during the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club’s regular meeting, Hal Shuler of Richmond Community College reviewed various pending projects at the school. He also gave a status report concerning an endowment fund created by the Golden K branch of the club in 1992, which provides an annual contribution. In the photo, officers of the Kiwanis Club present a check representing a recurring donation to fund ‘bookships.’ From left to right are Treasurer Jim Blackwelder, RCC Assocociate Vice President of Development Hal Shuler, President Jimmy Bennett and Secretary John McRae.