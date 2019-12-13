Gibson swears in new board members

GIBSON — Those elected in November are beginning to be sworn in as Gibson swears in its new members Thursday.

Commissioners Josh Byrd, Jerry Lee Glover and Marjorie Whitlock were all sworn in as was new Mayor Eric Stubbs.

Stubbs told WLNC that he wanted to see a lot of things accomplished during his term including public safety and downtown revitalization.

“We need to get the community to come together was a whole,” Stubbs said. “And actually get some stuff going in the right direction.”

Wagram also met earlier in the month to swear in its re-elected officials, Mayor Milton W. Farmer and town commissioners Cullen Edwards and Kendrick Thomas. The board will have to elect someone to fill the third vacant seat that would have been filled by Bernice M. Gorham who passed away before the election.