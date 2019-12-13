Eagle feather to come before school board again

LAURINBURG — A week after meeting for its monthly board meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education will meet as a committee on Monday.

The Committee of the Whole meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building. One of the topics that will be discussed is the report from the Feather Regalia Committee.

The committee was formed last year when American Indian students petitioned the board to allow them to wear eagle feathers on their graduation caps during the graduation ceremony, which at the time was denied.

Along with the report from the committee, there will also be a report from Board Attorney Eva DuBuisson on the Leandro Case.

