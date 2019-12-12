Skating rinkwill featurenew activities

LAURINBURG — Rain, rain go away … at least for those who hope to use the downtown skating rink.

Last year rain kept the ice rink shut down for a large chunk of the season, and it seems that Mother Nature will take another shot at dampening the area this weekend.

“What we really need is a dome to keep the weather away,” said Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham. “If it’s raining we can’t open, so we’re really hoping the weather cooperates with us so that we can open and do fun things for the season.”

This is the second year the ice rink has been open and the first year Parks and Recreation has taken over the management of the ‘Tis the Season activity.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can collaborate and partner with entities in the community,” Graham said. “‘Tis the Season approached us and we viewed this as a challenge and started working on how to we could create different opportunities to enhance the rink.”

One of those is a glow party that will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and a movie night on Dec. 21, when the movie Elf will be playing.

“We wanted to bring some more excitement,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “We did the glow party and laser show at the Splash Pad during the Waterlogged event and that went really well so we were hoping to incorporate it with the ice rink … and the movie gives those who don’t want to skate something to enjoy as well.”

The rink is polyurethane that last year even brought people from South Carolina to downtown Laurinburg to enjoy the rink.

“We’re encouraging people to take advantage of the fact we have this here,” Graham said. “I’ve mentioned it to a lot of people from outside the area and they are impressed to know we have it so I want citizens to recognize that it’s definitely a perk in our amenities.”

The rink is open Thursday and Fridays from 4 until 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. with the cost being $5 until Dec. 22. The rink is also available for group rentals.

For information on the skating rink, call 910-277-2585.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1__DSC4687.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1__DSC4693.jpg

Mother Nature threateningto produce showers locally