Santa goes to library

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland County Memorial Library had several visitors on Wednesday as Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf stopped by for the day. Santa spent the day greeting young readers who came into the library and reading to them. Later in the day the usually silent library was filled with music as the Scotland High School Choir performed. In the photo above: Shaniya, 9, and Deontay McLaurin, 12, sit with Santa; at left, the library staff poses with the three special guests.