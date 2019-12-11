Church set to welcome community for Christmas event

Courtesy photyo One of the scenes folks will see this weekend will be the manger scene during the New Hope Baptist Church’s second annual Drive-Thru Christmas. Courtesy photyo One of the scenes folks will see this weekend will be the manger scene during the New Hope Baptist Church’s second annual Drive-Thru Christmas.

LAURINBURG — For the second year, New Hope Baptist Church will be welcoming cars from across the region to enjoy its Drive-Thru Christmas.

The free event allows for families and community members to drive through various scenes, enjoying lights, blow-ups and more. The church will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and allow for cars to snake through the event until 8:30 p.m.

And the church has plenty more to offer, as well.

“It’s a lot of fun and you don’t have to leave your car,” said Rebecca Brooks. “When you first come in, you’re greeted with hot chocolate and homemade cookies. If you’re waiting in line we even have a screen where you can watch a Christmas movie while you wait to enter.”

According to Brooks, the idea came about last year from the church’s pastor, who wanted to share Christmas with the community. That idea brought in around 1,000 people to go through during the first weekend drive-thru event.

“You can go through as many times as you want — last year we even had people on the backs of trucks going through,” Brooks said. “We had a lot of positive comments last year and everyone was enjoying being able to go through with their families.”

Brooks said this year the church is hoping for even more people to come out and enjoy the drive-thru and to be able to share the Christmas spirit. The drive-thru takes between five and 10 minutes to go through, though it could potentially get backed up.

New Hope Baptist Church is located at 11480 Hasty Road in Laurinburg.

Courtesy photyo One of the scenes folks will see this weekend will be the manger scene during the New Hope Baptist Church's second annual Drive-Thru Christmas.

