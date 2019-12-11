Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 5 that someone broke into the residence and stole a 50-inch TV valued at $300.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Road reported to police on Monday that unknown persons had broken into her motor vehicle and stole a Macbook Pro, external hard drive, digital camera, kit lens, 50mm lens, 70-300 mm, a fish-eye lens, a lens ball, assorted SD cards, wireless headphones, a wallet and gaming gift card totaling $2,029.

LAURINBURG — C&J Smoove Cuts on Bizzell Street reported to police Tuesday that someone removed the plexiglass from the window and stole $75 in change from the business.

WAGRAM — A resident of Lumbee Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons attempted to break into the residence and caused $100 damage to the door frame.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atlanta, Georgia reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had busted out the window to his 2008 Mercedes Benz and stole a briefcase out of the trunk while it was parked at the Comfort Inn.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Holiday Inn on Wednesday in response to two vehicle being broken into. A 2006 Chevrolet 3500 belonging to Reddox Tech out of Cary and a 200 Nissan Pathfinder belonging to a Concord resident had $200 damage to them with both passenger side windows being broken. Nothing was reported missing from either.

Larceny

MARSTON — A resident of Gum Swamp Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone stole a 9mm handgun valued at $630 from him.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Circle reported to police on Tuesday that someone stole a Browning 380 and 9mm from the residence totaling $220.

Identify Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that in 2017 their information was used to open a utilities account in St. Louis in 2017 with a balance of $741.

Fire

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Douglas Street om Tuesday afternoon in response to a structure fire. The rental home was occupied at the time and the resident told officer they noticed smoke coming from the back of the residence. An estimated $50,000 damage was done and the fire department ruled the cause to be undetermined but no arson is suspected.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Crystal Rovels, 33, of Washington Street was arrested Monday for an order for arrest out of Robeson County for failure to appear. She was jailed on a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicholas Williams, 29, of Washington Street was arrested Monday for DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Leolia Brown, 31, of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest out of Scotland County for failure to appear. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rowland Pearson, 57, of St. Pauls was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest out of Guilford County for failure to appear. He was given an $8,385 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 30, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest out of Scotland County for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

