VBC | Manufacturing partners with RichmondCC for customized training

HAMLET – Richmond Community College leaders recently visited VBC | Manufacturing to tour the Hamlet facility and to discuss customized training for more than a hundred employees working at various levels of operation.

The company manufactures pre-fabricated components that are used in the multi-family residential, student housing, and hospitality construction markets. Volumetric modular construction is a fast-growing segment of the construction trade that streamlines the process of building by integrating design, engineering, construction and management into an off-site, vertically integrated supply chain.

VBC | Manufacturing opened the Hamlet plant in June, creating 130 new jobs for Richmond County and surrounding areas. RichmondCC is now partnering with the company to provide classes and training that will help these employees gain trade skills as well as supervisory skills.

“We are excited about working with RichmondCC to train our workforce. This is a major investment in our people and our community,” said Clifton Dial, Training Manager at VBC | Manufacturing.

Training will include trade skills such as residential wiring, electrical print reading, plumbing, forklift operation and hand tools, plus safety training. Supervisors and managers will also take the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification class, which helps them identify ways to increase productivity.

The total cost of the project, which will be funded using resources through the N.C. Community College System, is $157,962. The Customized Training Program provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry in North Carolina through the network of 58 community colleges.

“When companies like VBC | Manufacturing invest in our communities, it is our job to invest in them. Connecting them to state funding and training opportunities is part of our mission at Richmond Community College,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of the College.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_rcc.jpg