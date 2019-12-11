Local duo has big night during Bridge-at-the-Village

LAURINBURG — The pair of Joanne Martin and Ann Buie had a big game at Bridge-at-the-Village this past Monday evening, when their top place in the second Enhanced Club Championship Game also netted them a top place among the 208 pairs playing in the Common Game that night.

Players in the local club have placed at the top of the Common Game Howellers on several occasions in the past, most recently in October, but this is the first time anyone in the club has placed first overall.

One of the advantages local Bridge-at-the-Village players enjoy is having their results also recorded in the Common Game against players in clubs across the country. Smaller clubs playing six or fewer tables play what is called a Howell Movement, a type of progression where all pairs except one move and where all pairs meet to play against one another. Clubs with six or more tables use the Mitchell Movement in which the players seated North-South remain stationary and those sitting East-West move each round.

As the Common Game reports these movements separately, Bridge-at-the-Village players are included in the report from the Howell Movement, thus termed Howellers.

In addition, the Common Game reports its results in two strata, or ranks, one recording scores from clubs with players who have earned more than 300 master points and the other from clubs where players have fewer than 300 master points. Bridge-at-the-Village players are reported in the latter rank, the so-called 299ers. On Monday evening, there were 208 pairs playing the same Common Game hands in 59 of the 299er clubs across the country — from Florida to New York to Washington state and many in-between. The Martin-Buie pair finished first among these 208 pairs, while also topping the Howellers.

Bridge-at-the-Village is an ACBL-sanctioned club that meets every Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Scotia Village Café. Refreshments are served, master points awarded to winning pairs, and hand records of the hands played along with a lesson hand are available at the close of every game. Visitors are encouraged and welcomed, and a partner is almost always available.

Malcolm Doubles is a resident at Scotia Village and regular player in the facility’s weekly bridge game.