CHARLOTTE (AP) — Roadways in western North Carolina have been closed because of a threat of winter weather, officials said.

Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and U.S. Highway 441 between Tennessee and North Carolina have closed ahead of expected ice, freezing rain and snow in the region, The Charlotte Observer reported on Tuesday.

Officials closed U.S. 441, which runs through the Great Smoky Mountains between Gatlinburg and Cherokee at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It’s expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Blue Ridge Parkway between the Great Smoky Mountains and Asheville is also closed, according to the National Parkl Service.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service called for a “brief period of wintry weather, mainly freezing rain” for western North Carolina early Tuesday. Brevard, Asheville, Boone and Hickory were at an “elevated risk” of ice accumulation, according to the weather service.

Authorities halted traffic on parts of the same roadways last week when forecasters predicted up to a foot of snow for the region.