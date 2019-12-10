LAURINBURG — Hundreds of cars lined Yadkin Avenue and Atkinson Street early Tuesday morning to get boxes of food being handed out.

State Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Scotland County) hosted a food distribution for senior citizens and needy families just in time for the Christmas season. Around 300 boxes full of items were given out to those who lined up as early as 7 a.m. The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Sandhills helped donate the food which included canned goods, pasta and other items.

“We’re hoping this can help people a little bit with the holiday season,” said Branch Director Michael Cotten. “We serve Moore, Scotland, Richmond and Lee counties, so we do a lot in each during the year … for many years Scotland County has been one of the most challenged counties with food insecurity and we want to make sure we can do what we can to address the issues in this community.”

Due to the long lines of cars, the event started about 20 minutes earlier than the anticipated 10 a.m. time with hundreds of cars coming through the line before 10:30.

“These will make a difference for someone and these are some good healthy options,” Pierce said. “It’s an opportunity to give back and it’s going to help somebody. The stuff I see in here makes a difference, it’s a couple of meals. I’m thankful for this opportunity to be able to do this today and I hope it makes a difference on someone’s table so they don’t have to invest in it.”

Pierce added he was thankful for the volunteers who helped load the boxes into cars and for the food bank for coming down and delivering them.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Food-SECONDARY.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_FoodMAIN.jpg

Pierce organizes the second annualfood giveaway for seniors and needy