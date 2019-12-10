BOE finally elects a vice-chair

LAURINBURG — After a year of having no vice-chair, the Scotland County Board of Education finally elected one.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board held elections for chair and vice-chair for the new year. Missing from the meeting was member Wayne Cromartie, which meant there was no chance for the 4-4 tie that continued for several meetings during the past year when voting for a vice-chair.

For vice-chair, Carolyn Banks and Summer Woodside were both nominated. Banks won the vote 4-3 with Raymond Hyatt, Dr. Jeff Byrd and Woodside voting for Woodside.

“It’s an honor and a privilege that they felt like I was worthy of serving as vice-chair,” Banks said. “I look forward to my role as a person who will help bring the board together so we’re more unified for the betterment of the students of Scotland County. We have a lot of work to do with the new school coming on board next year so the more unity we have on the board the better it’s going to be for all the citizens of Scotland County and especially for the students.”

For chairman, Darrel “BJ” Gibson was nominated with Rick Singletary. Singletary won 4-3 with Hyatt, Byrd and Woodside voting for Gibson.

“I appreciate the support of our board and I’m looking forward to this year,” Singletary said. “Hopefully we’ve established some footing and hopefully we can look at progressing toward a more cohesive school board and staff and working towards our goal which is to improve the academic achievement and safety environment of our young people and staff in the school district.”

One thing for the upcoming year Singletary is looking forward to is having a vice-chair.

“It’s a relief, they’re there in case the chairman happens to not be able to attend and to support the board at some events,” Singletary said. “It’s just a relief just to make sure we have that in place.”

Superintendent Ron Hargrave was in agreement that it’s a relief to have a vice-chair, if not just for the board but for the community.

“Having a chair and vice-chair puts the board at ease,” said Hargrave. “If the chair can not be at a meeting you have a vice-chair who can take over and run the meeting. I think with those two seats filled it should allow the community to see the board is working together.”

In other business:

— The board was introduced to new members of staff including Jennifer Carter, assistant principal for Sycamore Lane Primary School, LaMorris Smith, assistant principal for Spring Hill Middle School, Nicole Sinclair, director of exceptional children and Donald Caudle, executive director of human resources.

— Several schools and staff were recognized for meeting academic growth for the 2018-19 year. The schools included South Scotland Elementary, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, Shaw Academy and SEarCH.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 91-506-3171 or at [email protected]

