2020 Extension Gardener Class Series scheduled

LAURINBURG — Interested in gardening?

Learn about sustainable, science-based gardening practices from N.C. Cooperative Extension, Scotland County Center. Extension Gardener classes are a series of lectures and hands-on workshops for home and community gardeners. Using the latest research in applied horticultural science from NC State Extension and other land grant institutions, participants will learn how to grow food sustainably and learn about native plants that support beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife.

Classes emphasize environmentally-friendly practices, including improving soil health, reducing use of fertilizers and pesticides, increasing landscape biodiversity, and other goals. Most classes are offered twice, once during the day and again in the evening. Evening classes will be offered in late summer of 2020. Participants will have access to online and printed resources from NC State Extension. Classes are taught by Horticulture Extension Agent Shannon Newton, with support from the Master Gardener℠ volunteers (MGVs) of Scotland County.

While the information is researched-based, N.C. Cooperative Extension exists specifically to transfer knowledge to the citizens of North Carolina in a manner that is practical and easy to understand. Classes are taught at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension 231 E. Cronly St. Laurinburg, NC.

Persons interested in becoming an NC State Extension Master Gardenersm Volunteer would be required to take a minimum of five of these classes and an additional series specifically designed for Master Gardener’s, which will begin in March 2020.

Class schedule

— January 7: Growing Vegetables from Seed

— January 16: Growing and Preserving Culinary Herbs

— January 30: Easy to Grow Fruits and Berries

— February 6: Sustainable Vegetable Gardening

— February 13: Plants for Living Landscapes Perennials

— February 20 Plants for Living Landscapes, including Natives — Trees and Shrubs

— February 27: Sustainable Lawns and Lawn Alternatives.

There is no charge for these classes, which start at 10 a.m. Contact Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422 or by email [email protected] for more information or to register for one or all classes.