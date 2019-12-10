Kendrick presented with Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Courtesy photo Dr. Mark Kendrick was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award in August. Courtesy photo Dr. Mark Kendrick was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award in August.

FAYETTEVILLE — Dr. Mark Kendrick had no idea the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville was planning to put the spotlight on him for all the years of community service he had given. He found out on Aug. 1.

It was then Kendrick was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, the highest civilian honor from the state’s governor.

“I was very surprised,” said Kendrick, who served the better part of two years as a correctional case manager with Scotland County Correctional Institute in 2018-19. “I had no idea it was coming — and a lot of folks at my church were taken by surprise, as well.

“I was very humbled,” the Fayetteville resident added, “and I thank God for the opportunity to be able to help those around me.

Kendrick is the former mayor pro-tem of Fayetteville and has more than 40 years of community service.

He served 20 years as a Fayetteville city councilman; he was the second chairman of the Cumberland County Partnership for Children (Smart Start); president of the Fayetteville Jaycees; president of Cape Fear Toastmasters; president of Fayetteville Host Lions Club; board member of Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity; comptroller for Cape Fear Regional Fair; and regional director of NC Jaycees.

He was also founding board member of Cape Fear Medical Center Margaret Stanton Hospitality House; board member of Fayetteville Kiwanis Club and chairman of the Terrific Kids Program; board member of Juvenile Crime Prevention Council; secretary for Fayetteville-Cumberland County Human Relations Commission; chairman of the deacons at Grace Baptist Church; and chairman of the Church Council at Hay Street United Methodist Church.

Kendrick is a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church where he is a member of the Main Sanctuary Choir and has been on the Singing Christmas Tree for the past five years.

Courtesy photo Dr. Mark Kendrick was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award in August.