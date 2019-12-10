SBI investigating arrest at Raider Stadium

ROCKINGHAM — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the arrest of Stephen Sings Sr. at the Richmond Raider football game on Friday, a source with knowledge confirmed Monday.

All of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the arrest are still on active duty “at the moment,” Sheriff James Clemmons said.

“This case is being investigated and the facts will lead us where they lead,” Clemmons said.

In a livestream that went viral over the weekend, Sings, 43, of Charlotte is shown approaching a pair of deputies from behind looking for information about why his son, Stephen Kernal Sings, 23, was arrested earlier that evening.

“Hey Officer Allen, now can you explain why you locked my son up …? What did he do wrong? I want to know,” Sings asks Lt. Damond Allen.

“I don’t have anything to say to you,” responded Allen, adding, “This isn’t even open for discussion.”

Sings protests, saying, “This is your duty to talk to me,” and Allen hands another deputy his water bottle before reaching for Sings’ arms, ordering him to “put your hands around your back.”

Warrants for his arrest allege that the disorderly conduct charge was prompted by Sings saying, “F*** y’all, y’all not arresting me,” and holding up his fists as if to fight. Sings does not say this at any point in the livestream of the incident that was shared on his page.

The confrontation escalated as Sings professed that he did nothing wrong, and at least four other officers then wrestle him to the ground. His phone falls to the ground and a man in an orange sweatshirt, who is apparently another of Sings’ sons, picks it up in time to show Sings lunge at a deputy’s legs.

At the 2:23 minute mark of the livestream video that made the rounds on Sings’ profile (his name is “Stephen Black Sr.” on Facebook), after about four taser charges have been used on him, an officer is shown kicking Sings. Officers appear to punch him at other times in the video.

(The video of the events described above can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzQMvhVrzf0&t=20s.)

Sings is charged with two felony counts of assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, five misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official, and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and disorderly conduct.

The incident report and warrants detail that the tussle caused officers’ hands, knees and elbows to be cut and bruised, and $260 in damage to the officers’ shoes and pants.

Sings was placed under a $150,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

Sings’ son was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct earlier in the game Friday for allegedly telling a Richmond Senior High School employee(s), “You are a white racist b**** f*** you,” according to warrants for his arrest.

The video sparked outrage on social media, and now a protest has been scheduled in front of the old courthouse Saturday afternoon. Deborah Williams Conner took out permits for the protest Monday morning.

“I feel that we need to show our disgust for police brutality and blatant racism shown by certain police officers,” Conner said when reached through Facebook. “We want to let the community know we are here for everyone!”

Conner said she doesn’t have any personal connection to Sings but said the protest is an effort “to make sure this never happens again to another person.”

“Our focus is to end brutality and racism so our children can have a better future,” she said.

