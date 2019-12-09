Larceny
LAURINBURG — A resident of Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Friday that a Chromebook belonging to Scotland County Schools was stolen.
LAURINBURG — The Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that $112 of cigarette and cigars were stolen. There is a person of interest and warrants for 29-year-old Derek Brigman of Bennettsville were issued.
LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to the police department on Sunday that three DeWalt power-tools, dish detergent and laundry detergent were stolen from the storm. Police recovered the items and arrested 46-year-old Danny Hunt of Crestwood Drive.
Hunt was charged with misdemeanor larceny as well as warrants for assault on a female and failure to appear. He was given a $5,000 bond for the larceny charge, $1,000 bond for the failure to appear and no bond for assault on a female.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Brandon Thompson, 28, of Wilmington Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear warrants out of Hoke County. He was given a $2,000 bond.
LAURINBURG — Kheon Pouchie, 45, of Blues Farm Road was arrested Sunday two failure to appear warrants. He was given a $100 bond.
LAURINBURG — William Watford, 33, of Simmons Avenue was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.
LAURINBURG — Tyler Mathie, 33, was arrested Monday for felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $2,500 bond.