Laurinburg man injured in shooting

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured a Laurinburg man.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, around 7 p.m. the 58-year-old victim was traveling north on South Caledonia Road when his truck was struck by gunfire.

The male suffered a gunshot wound to the head but is reportedly in stable condition. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, which then transferred him to another medical center to treat his injuries.

At the scene, another Laurinburg male was arrested but not in connection to the shooting. Robert Love, 48, of Stewartsville Road came to the scene where he began causing a disturbance and cursing at officers. When officers tried detain him he fled on foot, but was caught.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Love was given a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

