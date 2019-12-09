Plate sale to benefit Scotland County boy

Courtesy photo Jayce Glossner, 4, was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer earlier this year. Courtesy photo Jayce Glossner, 4, was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer earlier this year.

MARSTON — Four-year-old Jayce Glossner was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer earlier this year and, for Christmas, Chris and Cindy Clark have “adopted” him and are putting together a benefit to help him and his family.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department there will be a plate sale with all the benefits going to Jayce. The plates will be $8 and include spaghetti, green beans, a roll, cake and a can drink.

“Usually my husband and I adopt a family for Christmas but when I heard about Jayce my heart reached out to him,” said Cindy. “So instead of adopting a family I adopted Jayce this Christmas and putting on this benefit.”

There will also be raffles ranging from $2 to $5 and includes a $206 ring, basket with various men and women items and gift certificates for Captain Larry’s, a mini grill set and a homemade crochet quilt. You do not have to be present to win.

“We do still need some volunteers,” Cindy said. “I’d like to have two more delivery drivers and two or three more in the kitchen … if anyone wants to volunteer please contact me.”

Cindy added that she hopes the community will come out and show Jayce support that the county is known for. She included that if anyone would like to get Jayce a card he loves to have his dad read them to him.

“We want to show the Glossners that Scotland County can come together and support them,” Clark said.

Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department is located at 27860 Aberdeen Road.

To volunteer or to place a delivery for five or more plates contact Cindy at 910-280-5928.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Courtesy photo Jayce Glossner, 4, was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer earlier this year.