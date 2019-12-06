Clemmons student depicts Scotland County and wins top prize

Courtesy photo Fourth-grader Craig Foutty was given Scotland County as his county for a school project and won first place his work. The “float” is made up of a shoe-box and is supposed to depict the county the students were given. Foutty’s includes the John Blue House, Scotland football, a bagpiper and more. Courtesy photo Fourth-grader Craig Foutty was given Scotland County as his county for a school project and won first place his work. The “float” is made up of a shoe-box and is supposed to depict the county the students were given. Foutty’s includes the John Blue House, Scotland football, a bagpiper and more.

CLEMMONS — Scotland County is No. 1 … at least at an elementary school near Winston-Salem.

Each year fourth-graders at Morgan Elementary complete a project that involves all 100 counties in the state — and the Scotland County project took first place this year.

The students do research on the county they have, then decorate a float using only a shoebox that shows what that county is famous for or why someone might want to visit.

Craig Foutty recently received first place for his Scotland County project, which had a photo of the John Blue House, a bagpiper, a photo of the Scotland High School football and even had bagpipe music playing on it.

“This is an awesome project and it’s just wonderful,” said Chris English, the director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “I couldn’t have have done as good of a job as he did. I’ve overwhelmed by how well this truly represents what Scotland County is.”

Lisa Foster English, media specialist at Morgan Elementary, does the project with the six fourth-grade classes each year and sent it to Scotland County officials, who shared it on the county’s Facebook page.

“He and his family traveled to your county as part of his research,” Foster English said in a release. “Information they receive from their county and what they learned about their county had to be visible. He also took the extra step of having a recording of bagpipe music you could enjoy while viewing his float.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson was happy to see the project and see what the county looks like to those on the outside.

“It’s interesting to see how someone from outside the county sees things that we take for granted everyday,” Patterson said. “And how they can be interested in things that we might see as mundane.”

