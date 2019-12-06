Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of California reported to the police department on Thursday that more than 200 items were taken from their storage building at Storage solution. Items including antique furniture and household goods.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to police on Thursday that while parked in the Game Stop parking lot someone broke into their 2005 Ford Taurus through a faulty window to steal a wallet with ID cards and bank cards.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black female has used a counterfeit bill in the drive-thru.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Demazeo Cole, 28, of Hamlet was arrested Thursday for two failure to appear warrants out of Richmond County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Franklin Blair, 64, of Geneva Street was arrested Thursday and charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two orders for arrest and domestic assault. He was given no bond for the domestic assault and a $9,000 bond for the other charges.

LAURINBURG — Michael Leach, 60, of Moore Street was arrested Thursday for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnny Strickland, 29, of Barnes Bridge Road was arrested Friday for simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,500 bond.

