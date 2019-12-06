Pet of the Week

December 6, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange News 0

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Smith

Freeman the hound is a happy boy with the typical hound traits. He loves people, but is also happy doing his own thing. He is about a year old, heartworm negative, neutered, microchipped and up- to-date on all vaccines. He is great with other dogs, but does need a home without cats, and a secure yard. Freeman’s adoption fee is $125 and includes his neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative. Inquire about Freeman through the Scotland County Humane Society.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Freeman.jpg