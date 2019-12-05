Pierce thanks Optimist for volunteerism

Kateline Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange State Rep. Garland Pierce spoke to the Optimist Club on Thursday. Kateline Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange State Rep. Garland Pierce spoke to the Optimist Club on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg heard from State Rep. Garland Pierce on Thursday, who thanked them for their commitment to the community.

Pierce spoke on the exciting time that is currently happening in Scotland County with ‘Tis the Season and other volunteer-based groups working together to better the community.

“I’ve been in this community 29 years and I’ve watched it grow,” Pierce said. “Now we have a new phenomenon where we’re coming together … giving back is the most important thing any group of people can do, particularly when we give and we’re not concerned with what we give back.”

He spoke on the topic of not being able to take anything with him when he dies, so rather than focusing on material items he concentrates on helping people during his time on Earth.

“The older I get I’m beginning to realize more and more what’s important every day and that’s helping someone,” Pierce said. “Sometimes God puts situations in our life because he has no hands but our hands and no feet but our feet, and we are his servants.”

Pierce told the club he was thankful for their work with the children in the community and for bringing the Christmas spirit to the area for years with the Christmas tree lot.

“We’ve got these things that bring us together and I think we can keep this spirit all year long,” Pierce said. “We’ve got a great community and I think Laurinburg is a great place. We have to do more to encourage our young people to have this same spirit and volunteerism, you can’t get paid for everything you do — there’s no way.”

He told the group that he’s been in the community for more than 20 years and has no plans on going anywhere — and found that, because of the size of Scotland County, almost everyone knows each other, which brings them closer together.

“Those relationships are precious. I hear people talk about your families and your fathers and your mothers and they know these people, so that brings a great relationship,” Pierce said. “I think in this holiday season we need to be concerned about those who are less fortunate and continue to do what we do.”

Pierce spoke on the Christmas Wonderland Program he’s going to partake in at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary this month to bring Christmas spirit to the youngsters.

“Giving and volunteering, you never lose, you’e always going to be on the winning end when you help someone along the way,” Pierce said.

