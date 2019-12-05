Chick-fil-A opens in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — After months of anticipation throughout the community, Chick-fil-A’s 2,512th location opened in Laurinburg on Thursday.

Members of the community gathered outside the location for the grand-opening celebration, which included the Scotland High Marching Band, JROTC and the famous Chick-fil-A cow — all of which capped off an overnight campout at the new restuarant by about 100 area residents. The first 100 people through the doors Thursday morning were given weekly gift certificates for a year.

Owner and operator Michael Meservy and his wife Alee relocated from Virginia to Scotland County to run the new location.

“When we saw an opportunity was coming in Laurinburg, we were living in Richmond, Virginia, at the time and I ended up calling Alee from work and asked, how do you feel about driving to North Carolina tonight and hang out over the weekend to see what the community is like?” Meservy said. “We ate at a couple of the restaurants and we were welcomed with open arms. People were asking us what we were in town for and what’s your son’s name — and it was those questions and that warmth we felt from everybody that weekend made the decision for us.”

Meservy added that it felt incredible to finally have the doors open to the restaurant and he was happy to help make an impact on the community.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” Meservy said. “And the thought of being able to impact the community was really important we’ve added over 100 jobs to the area and it’s so great to be here in Laurinburg. We’re really thankful for everyone in the community.”

Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English added that it’s great to finally have Chick-fil-A in Scotland County, since so many people have been wanting it.

“I’ve lived here all my life and it’s one of those restaurants everyone has always wanted to be here and a lot of people thought it would never happen,” English said. “It’s amazing to be here and be part of it. This is a huge celebration for Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams agreed and added that the city was happy to welcome the Meservy family into the Laurinburg family.

“It’s a wonderful day to be in Laurinburg,” Adams said. “Chick-fil-A brought 120-plus jobs to Laurinburg and will also bring in thousands of people who are traveling on Hwy. 74 who will stop in on their way to or from the beach.”

At the grand-opening was Laurinburg resident Andrea Deviner, who was getting to try Chick-fil-A for the first time.

“I’m so excited … this is my first time at a Chick-fil-A,” Deviner said. “Everyone has been so excited about it and it’s all my daughters have been talking about.”

Chick-fil-A is located at 914 S. 401 Bypass in Laurinburg.

