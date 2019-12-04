120 violations over holiday week

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office conducted several different operations to help keep travelers and local residents safe.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 the Sheriff’s Office conducted Holiday Safety Patrols throughout the county as well as Operation Safe Streets and saturation patrols. Operation Safe Streets is an additional preventive patrol in the county that now includes a specialized unit with a focus on gang, narcotics and violent crimes. This specialized unit will focus its efforts on traffic and all other criminal activity in Scotland County in the upcoming Holiday season continuing on into the New Year.

To conclude the holiday traffic enforcement efforts the Sheriff’s Office teamed up with he Laurinburg Police Dept, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies from the Governor Highway Safety Task Force to conduct a DWI checkpoint.

The main DWI checkpoint was held on Saturday on U.S. 401 and Log Cabin Road with additional checkpoints later held on US 15 near Ford Drive and US 401B on South Main Street.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will continue in it’s efforts in making Scotland County a safer county with more DWI checkpoints and an increase in Saturation patrols with the assistance of the Governor’s Highway Safety Task Force with the upcoming Christmas Holidays,” said Lt. Darryl Ford.

Overall, there were 120 charges charges, including four driving while impaired — with an underage DWI.

The charges were as followes:

— No driver’s licence: Nine citations

— Driving while license revoked: 31 citations

— Inspection violations: Seven citations

— No insurance: Five citations

— Speeding: 19 citations

— Equipment violations: Three citations

— Registration violations: 22 citations

— Child seat: Seven citations

— Seat belt: One sitation

— Other traffic violations: Seven citations

— Drug paraphernalia: Two citations

— Drug violations: Two citations

— Criminal gun violations: One citation

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sheriff-Badge.jpg